Aug 2 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa CEO says should see further recovery of margins in Q3, Q4 and into Q1 of next year

* Smurfit Kappa CEO says doesn't necessarily see any further increases in raw materials, but could be wrong

* Smurfit Kappa CEO says working assumption is that earnings will be higher this year versus last year