Aug 2 (Reuters) - Interxion Holding Nv

* Q2 earnings per share eur 0.14 ; q2 adjusted earnings per share eur 0.14; Q2 revenue increased by 16% to eur 120.8 million

* Interxion Holding Nv says reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted ebitda and capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view EUR 0.16, revenue view EUR 117.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: