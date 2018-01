Jan 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* INVITES STATE-GUARANTEED SENIOR BOND HOLDERS OF TWO FORMER VENETO BANKS TO SUBMIT OFFERS TO SELL THEIR NOTES TO INTESA SANPAOLO

* WILL PAY SENIOR BONDHOLDERS 101.2 PERCENT

* EXPIRATION DEADLINE TO BE ABLE TO PARTICIAPTE IN THE OFFERS IS JAN. 12 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)