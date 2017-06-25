FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo to help compensate Veneto banks bondholders-CEO
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo to help compensate Veneto banks bondholders-CEO

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina says in a statement:

* Intesa's offer for Veneto banks prevented crisis that could have had serious impact on Italy's banking sector, wider economy

* Intesa will contribute 60 million euros to help compensate Veneto banks' retail junior bondholders

* Lay-offs stemming from integration of banks will only take place on voluntary basis

* Intesa will grant 5 billion euros of new loans to Veneto region, starting from H2 2017

* Intesa had been ready to fund part of the 1.2 billion euros private capital injection demanded to recapitalise the two lenders but that transaction fell through because it was not backed by a sufficient number of other Italian lenders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.