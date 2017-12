Dec 21 (Reuters) - INTESA SANPAOLO SPA:

* INTENDS TO LAUNCH LIABILITY MANAGEMENT EXERCISE (LME) FOR SENIOR NOTES ISSUED BY FORMER VENETIAN BANKS

* TOTAL INITIAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE NOTES IS EUR 4.75 BILLION

* CURRENTLY OWNS 2.15 BILLION EUROS OF THE OUTSTADING AMOUNT OF THE NOTES