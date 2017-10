Sept 13 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit say:

* Completed sale of 11.176 percent stake in Eramet​

* Intesa and UniCredit sold all shares they had in Eramet, specifically Intesa’s 7.114 percent and UniCredit’s 4.062 percent ​

* ‍Offering of Eramet shares was priced at 57 euros per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)