Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intouch Holdings Pcl:

* AIS GROUP CAPEX (EXCLUDING SPECTRUM PAYMENTS) EXPECTED TO BE 35‐38 BILLION BAHT IN 2018 ‍​

* SEES REVENUE FROM SATELLITE AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES IN 2018 DECREASING SLIGHTLY YOY‍​

* PROPOSES INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR PERIOD 1 TO 31 JAN 2018 OF 0.19 BAHT PER SHARE