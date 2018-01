Jan 23 (Reuters) - Intouch Insight Ltd:

* INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. RESTRUCTURES ITS PRIMARY DEBT VEHICLE

* INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH TD, CO TO INCREASE AVAILABLE LINE OF CREDIT TO OVER 2 MILLION DOLLARS AT AN INTEREST RATE OF PRIME +1%

* INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD - LOC TO BE BASED OFF A COMBINATION OF CO'S ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, AS WELL AS RECURRING REVENUE FROM SOFTWARE SALES