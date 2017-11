Nov 27 (Reuters) - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services Sa:

* SAYS NET DEBT AS OF SEPT 30 AT EUR 497.0 MILLION UP EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS DEC 31 2016

* SAYS 9-MONTH OPERATING CASH-FLOW GENERATION IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT EUR 120.5 MILLION

* SAYS 2017 9-MONTH REVENUES EUR 1.09 BILLION VERSUS EUR 957.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 9-MONTH EBITDA EUR 137.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.3 MILLION YEAR AGO