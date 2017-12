Dec 7 (Reuters) - Intralot:

* SAYS OPAP AND INTRALOT EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP FOR THE NUMERICAL LOTTERY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

* HAVE AGREED THE EXTENSION OF THEIR COOPERATION SIGNING OF A NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACT

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES THE DELIVERY INTRALOT’S LATEST LOTTERY PLATFORMS AND SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL IMPROVEMENTS Source text : bit.ly/2k2B4Ip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)