Aug 9 (Reuters) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corp

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth over prior quarter

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $4.6 million which increased by 2 pct over prior quarter of $4.5 million​

* Qtrly ‍net loss of $22,432 during three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to net income of $86,966 for prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: