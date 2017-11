BRIEF-Intu Properties Plc anticipates positive like-for-like net rental income in 2017​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

* ‍OCCUPANCY REMAINS HIGH AT 96 PERCENT FOR PERIOD FROM JULY 1 TO NOV 2, UNCHANGED FROM JUNE 2017​

* ‍WE ANTICIPATE POSITIVE LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME FOR A THIRD YEAR IN 2017​

* ‍FOOTFALL HAS SHOWN ENCOURAGING STRENGTH IN SECOND HALF YEAR TO DATE AT 2 PER CENT AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍RENT REVIEWS IN PERIOD FROM JULY TO NOV HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED AT AN AVERAGE UPLIFT OF 15 PER CENT ON PREVIOUS RENTS​

* "‍WE EXPECT OVERALL NEW RENTAL LEVELS TO BE 15 PER CENT AHEAD OF PREVIOUS PASSING RENT"​