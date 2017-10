Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* ‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

* ‍£267.3 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS REMAINS OUTSTANDING​