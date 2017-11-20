FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intuit qtrly ‍gaap loss per share $0.07​
November 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Intuit qtrly ‍gaap loss per share $0.07​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc:

* Intuit first-quarter revenue increased 14 percent; led by quickbooks online subscriber growth of 56 percent

* Intuit Inc - ‍increased total quickbooks online subscribers 56 percent to 2.55 million subscribers in quarter​

* Intuit Inc qtrly ‍gaap loss per share $0.07​

* Intuit Inc sees ‍Q2 of fiscal year 2018 revenue of $1.160 billion to $1.180 billion, growth of 14 to 16 percent​

* Intuit Inc qtrly ‍non-gaap earnings per share $0.11​

* Intuit Inc sees ‍Q2 of fiscal year 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.08 to $0.11​

* Intuit Inc - confirmed guidance for full fiscal-year 2018​

* Intuit Inc sees ‍Q2 of fiscal year 2018 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.31 to $0.34​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intuit Inc qtrly ‍non-gaap revenue $886 million versus $778 million​

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $856.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
