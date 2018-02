BRIEF-Intuit Qtrly Loss Per Share $‍0.08​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc:

* INTUIT SECOND-QUARTER REVENUE INCREASED 15 PERCENT: QUICKBOOKS SUBSCRIBERS UP 51 PERCENT

* COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME OUTLOOK

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $ ‍0.08​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.35​

* SEES ‍Q3 REVENUE OF $2.785 BILLION TO $2.835 BILLION, GROWTH OF 10 TO 12 PERCENT​

* SEES ‍Q3 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.57 TO $4.62​

* SEES ‍ Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.32 TO $4.37​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $2.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $1,165 MILLION VERSUS $1,016 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTUIT AFFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.33, REVENUE VIEW $5.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S