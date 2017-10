Oct 12 (Reuters) - INTUITIVE AERIAL AB (PUBL)

* PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 12.0 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* BOARD PROPOSES ISSUE TO TAKE PLACE IN FORM OF UNITS

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER UNIT WILL BE SEK 1.20, OF WHICH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER SHARE AMOUNTS TO SEK 0.60

* ‍ALSO PROPOSES DIRECTED ISSUE IN FORM OF SO CALLED OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 3.0 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS