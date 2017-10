Oct 17 (Reuters) - Inuvo Inc

* Inuvo announces preliminary 2017 third quarter revenue of $20.3 million, an increase of 16.2% year-over-year; company to host financial results conference call on november 1st

* Q3 revenue $20.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.6 million