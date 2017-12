Dec 7 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* INVACARE ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA REDUCTION IN FORCE AS PART OF CONTINUED COST REALIGNMENT

* INVACARE CORP - REDUCTION WILL IMPACT APPROXIMATELY 110 ASSOCIATES ACROSS COMPANY‘S NORTH AMERICA SEGMENTS

* INVACARE CORP - REDUCTION IN FORCE IN NORTH AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $8.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX SAVINGS