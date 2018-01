Jan 5 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* INVACARE SAYS ON JAN 3, FDA NOTIFIED CO THAT ITS UNIT ALBER GMBH‘S RESPONSES TO WARNING LETTER DICLOSED IN SEPT 2017 ARE “ADEQUATE” - SEC FILING

* INVACARE CORP - FDA IS IN PROCESS OF REMOVING THE IMPORT SUSPENSION OF CERTAIN ALBER GMBH PRODUCTS INTO UNITED STATES

* INVACARE CORP - FDA IS EXPECTED TO CONDUCT A FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION OF ALBER'S ALBSTADT, GERMANY FACILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2Cz8yGo) Further company coverage: