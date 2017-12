Dec 21 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* INVALDA INVL INTENDS TO TRANSFER PART OF SHARES IN INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

* SAYS TO TRANSFER UP TO 22 PERCENT OF SHARES IN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

* SAYS UPON DATA OF NASDAQ VILNIUS, MARKET VALUE OF BLOCK OF INTENDED TO SELL SHARES WAS 6.9 MILLION EUR

* SAYS SHARES WOULD BE TRANSFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN 2018