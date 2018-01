Jan 4 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* REG-INVENTIVA : INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DSMB REVIEW IN PHASE IIB FASST TRIAL IN SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS WITH LANIFIBRANOR

* ‍DSMB RECOMMENDS TRIAL TO CONTINUE UNCHANGED​

* TOPLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED EARLY 2019

‍STUDY IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED WITH NO SPECIFIC CONCERNS​