Feb 26 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF BIOMARKER STUDY MEASURING INTRACELLULAR GAGS IN LEUKOCYTES FROM MPS VI PATIENTS

* ‍DATA CONFIRM HIGHLY PROMISING BIOMARKER FOR MPS VI AND LIMITED ENZYME REPLACEMENT THERAPY (ERT) EFFICACY IN REDUCING LEUKOGAGS​