Jan 3 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT INTO ITS ODIPARCIL PHASE IIA TRIAL (IMPROVES) FOR MPS VI

* TRIAL TO ENROLL 24 PATIENTS AT 2 CLINICAL TRIAL SITES

* RESULTS EXPECTED DURING H1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)