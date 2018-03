BRIEF-Inventiva FY Operating Loss Widens to 20.9 Million Euros

March 7 (Reuters) - Inventiva Sa:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 20.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AMOUNTED TO €59 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FY NET LOSS EUR 17.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DRUG CANDIDATE, ABBV-157, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018​

* PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE

* ‍TOPLINE RESULTS OF PHASE IIB FASST TRIAL ARE EXPECTED ON SCHEDULE AT BEGINNING OF 2019​

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DRUG CANDIDATE, ABBV-157, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018