BRIEF-Inventiva FY Revenues Down 31 Percent

Feb 12 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* ‍FY REVENUES OF EUR 6.5 MILLION, A 31% DECREASE COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT LEVEL AT EUR 59 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍NATIVE HEADLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED SECOND-HALF OF 2019, VERSUS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS FOR EARLY 2019

* PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO PLAN​

* ON ABBVIE PARTNERSHIP, SAYS NEW CLINICAL CANDIDATE ABBV-157 EXPECTED TO ENTER INTO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018

* YAP-TEAD PROGRAM EXPECTED TO ENTER INTO PHASE I-ENABLING PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2019

* ON ODIPARCIL PROGRAM: DATA CURRENTLY BEING ANALYSED AND RESULTS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED IN H1 2018

* ON LANIFIBRANOR PROGRAM : HEADLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED SECIN H2 2019, VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF EARLY 2019.

* ON LANIFIBRANOR PROGRAM : COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT, NOW EXPECTED BY END OF 2018

* ON LANIFIBRANOR PROGRAM : TWO NEW COUNTRIES HAVE BEEN OPENED (CANADA AND AUSTRALIA)

* ON LANIFIBRANOR PROGRAM : TWO ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES ARE ALSO IN THE PROCESS OF JOINING TRIAL