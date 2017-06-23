FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inventronics appoints new directors
#Regulatory News
June 23, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inventronics appoints new directors

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Inventronics Ltd

* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange

* Inventronics ltd - reclassification of company as tier 2 issuer will not have any impact on shareholders of company

* Says common shares of co will continue to trade under symbol ivx on tsxv

* Inventronics ltd - ‍if tsxv approval is not received both nicole maruzzo and michael martin have agreed to resign as directors of co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

