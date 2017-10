BRIEF-INVENTURE FOODS SAYS ON SEPT 29 AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BSP AGENCY AND LENDERS

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc:

* INVENTURE FOODS SAYS ON SEPT 29 ENTERED INTO LIMITED WAIVER AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BSP AGENCY AND LENDERS - SEC FILING

* INVENTURE FOODS-AS PER AMENDMENT, LENDERS AGREED TO TEMPORARILY WAIVE FINANCIAL COVENANTS CO WAS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT UNTIL OCT 31

* INVENTURE FOODS - AS PER AMENDMENT, LENDERS AGREED TO FURTHER EXTEND DATE TO TEMPORARY WAIVER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT REQUIREMENT TO DELIVER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* INVENTURE FOODS INC - LENDERS AGREED TO FURTHER EXTENSION FROM SEPT 30 TO OCT 31 OF THE TEMPORARY WAIVER TO DELIVER AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS