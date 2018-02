Feb 12 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* INVESCO LTD. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 31, 2018 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* INVESCO LTD - REPORTED PRELIMINARY JAN-END AUM OF $972.6 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3.7% MONTH OVER MONTH

* INVESCO LTD - PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH JANUARY 31 WERE $961.0 BILLION

* INVESCO LTD - PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH JANUARY 31 WERE $755.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: