BRIEF-Invesco to expand its ability to meet client needs by acquiring Guggenheim Investments' ETF business

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco to expand its ability to meet client needs by acquiring Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business

* Invesco Ltd - ‍Invesco would acquire Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business for $1.2 billion in cash.​

* Invesco- ‍entered agreement to acquire Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business, which includes $36.7 billion of assets under management (as of aug. 31​)

* Invesco Ltd - transaction will be funded using a combination of cash and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: