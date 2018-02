Feb 23 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc:

* INVESQUE CONTINUES TO CAPITALIZE ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS WITH ACQUISITION OF TWO NEWLY DEVELOPED FACILITIES

* INVESQUE INC - DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL PRICE OF $51.9 MILLION​

* INVESQUE INC - ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY‘S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS​

* INVESQUE INC - ‍UPON CLOSING TRANSACTIONS, PORTFOLIO WILL EXPAND TO 89 PROPERTIES WITH OVER 9,000 BEDS/UNITS​