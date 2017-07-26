BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.22

July 26 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp

* Investar Holding Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Investar Holding - Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.13% at June 30, 2017 compared to 0.24% at March 31, 2017 and 0.67% at June 30, 2016

* Investar Holding Corp says continues to monitor company’s loan portfolio for exposure to potential negative impacts of suppressed oil and gas prices

* Investar Holding - Consider direct exposure to energy sector not to be significant, at less than one percent of total loan portfolio at June 30, 2017

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $9.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to Q2 of 2016