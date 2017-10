BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp

* Investar Holding Corporation announces record revenues following acquisition

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.29

* Investar Holding - ‍total revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017 totaled $15.6 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 23.4%, compared to June 30, 2017​

* Investar Holding - ‍total interest income increased $2.6 million, or 21.9%, for quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to quarter ended June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: