BRIEF-Investar Holding to acquire BOJ Bancshares for about $22.1 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp

* Investar holding corporation expands its baton rouge market by announcing agreement to acquire Boj Bancshares Inc., Jackson, Louisiana

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍transaction is valued at approximately $22.1 million​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍shareholders of BOJ will also be entitled to receive an aggregate of 799,559 shares of Investar common stock​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍agreement provides for consideration to be paid to shareholders of BOJ in form of cash and shares of Investar common stock​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍expected that shareholders of BOJ will own approximately 9% of combined company following acquisition​

* Investar - ‍estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions associated with transaction will approximate 30% of Highlands Bank’s annual non-interest expenses​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍expense savings from deal are estimated to be fully achieved beginning in 2018​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2018 EPS and accretive to tangible book value at closing​