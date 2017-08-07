FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investar Holding to acquire BOJ Bancshares for about $22.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Investar Holding to acquire BOJ Bancshares for about $22.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp

* Investar holding corporation expands its baton rouge market by announcing agreement to acquire Boj Bancshares Inc., Jackson, Louisiana

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍transaction is valued at approximately $22.1 million​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍shareholders of BOJ will also be entitled to receive an aggregate of 799,559 shares of Investar common stock​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍agreement provides for consideration to be paid to shareholders of BOJ in form of cash and shares of Investar common stock​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍expected that shareholders of BOJ will own approximately 9% of combined company following acquisition​

* Investar - ‍estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions associated with transaction will approximate 30% of Highlands Bank’s annual non-interest expenses​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍expense savings from deal are estimated to be fully achieved beginning in 2018​

* Investar Holding Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2018 EPS and accretive to tangible book value at closing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.