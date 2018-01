Jan 9 (Reuters) - INVESTCORP BANK BSC:

* ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS THROUGH ITS HEDGE FUNDS PARTNERSHIPS PLATFORM‍​

* SAYS AS PART OF RELATIONSHIP, INVESTCORP PROVIDED ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO STEAMBOAT TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND RAISE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ‍ Source: (bit.ly/2CVBA6o) Further company coverage: