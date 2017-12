Dec 21 (Reuters) - INVESTERINGSSELSKABET LUXOR A/S :

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 4.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 22 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO DKK 22 PER SHARE‍​

* FOR FY 2017/18, CORE EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED ON LEVEL WITH FY 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)