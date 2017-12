Dec 20 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA:

* ‍PURCHASE OF SIGNIFICANT GENEVA PROPERTY PORTFOLIO​

* ‍TO ACQUIRE SOCIÉTÉ D‘INVESTISSEMENTS IMMOBILIERS SII SA FOR A PRICE OF CHF 108 MILLION​

* ‍ANNUALISED FULL OCCUPANCY PROPERTY RENT FOR THESE PROPERTIES IS CURRENTLY CHF 5.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)