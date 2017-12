Nov 30 (Reuters) - Investment Friends Capital SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JAN. 3 2018, ON LOWERING CAPITAL AND MERGER WITH UNIT BASED IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON LOWERING CAPITAL BY 162.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND DENOMINATING IT IN EUROS

* CO PLANS TO CHANGE NOMINAL VALUE OF ITS SHARES TO EUR 0.14 FROM 0.6 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)