BRIEF-Investors Bank Announces Workforce Reduction And Branch Closures

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Investors Bancorp Inc:

* INVESTORS BANK ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTION AND BRANCH CLOSURES

* INVESTORS BANCORP INC - WORKFORCE REDUCTION WILL TAKE EFFECT BY YEAR END AND IT IS ANTICIPATED BRANCH CLOSURES WILL TAKE EFFECT FIRST WEEK OF MARCH 2018

* INVESTORS BANCORP - IMPLEMENTED PLAN TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES, INCLUDING WORKFORCE REDUCTION OF ABOUT 5% AND CLOSURE OF SIX BRANCH OFFICES

* INVESTORS BANCORP INC - IN CONNECTION WITH PLAN, COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE NON-RECURRING PRE-TAX EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* INVESTORS BANCORP - ESTIMATES WORKFORCE REDUCTION WITH BRANCH CLOSURES WILL REDUCE ANNUAL OPERATING EXPENSES BY ABOUT $10 MILLION TO $12 MILLION