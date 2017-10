Oct 26 (Reuters) - Investors Cloud Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 40 percent stake(672,640 shares) in Realize Asset Management Co Ltd for 1.2 billion yen in total, effective Nov. 1

* Says it will raise voting power in Realize Asset Management Co Ltd to 80.1 percent from 40.1 percent after transaction

