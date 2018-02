Feb 7 (Reuters) - Investors Title Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.08

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $40.6 MILLION VERSUS $38.8 MILLION

* REVALUATION DUE TO TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A BENEFIT TO YEAR AND QUARTER OF ABOUT $5.3 MILLION, OR $2.82 PER DILUTED SHARE