June 28 (Reuters) - New York City And State Comptrollers, Calstrs Call On Mylan

* To request immediate resignation of director wendy cameron-letter

* To negotiate chairman robert coury's exit-letter

* To hire an independent chairman-letter

* To reconstitute its board with a substantial majority of new, independent directors-letter