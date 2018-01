BRIEF-Invictus MD Jumpstarts Revenue Stream With Sale Of First 120 KG Of Flower To Canopy Growth Corp

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Invictus MD Strategies Corp:

* INVICTUS MD JUMPSTARTS REVENUE STREAM WITH SALE OF FIRST 120 KG OF FLOWER TO CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION; SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF AB LABORATORIES IN ONTARIO FROM 33.3% TO 50%

* INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES - SIGNED DEAL TO MAKE FURTHER STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN AB LABS, FROM ITS CURRENT 33.3 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST TO 50 PERCENT

* INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES- DEAL TERMS INCLUDE DIRECT CASH INVESTMENT IN AB LABS FOR $10 MILLION TO BE USED FOR EXPANSION OF AB LABS' EXISTING FACILITY,OTHERS