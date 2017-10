Oct 19 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* ‍9-MTH REVENUES INCREASED BY 5 PERCENT TO EUR 9.697 MILLION​

* ‍9-MTH EBIT DECLINED BY 63 PERCENT TO EUR 0.947 MILLION​

* ‍9-MTH CONSOLIDATED GROUP RESULT DECREASED BY 53 PERCENT TO EUR 0.747 MILLION​

* ‍BUT FOR 2017 STILL EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUES AND AN OVERALL POSITIVE RESULT​