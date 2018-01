Jan 29 (Reuters) - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN” - SEC FILING

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS - CURRENT CASH RESOURCES WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO COMPLETE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NEURO-SPINAL SCAFFOLD IMPLANT