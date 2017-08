July 21 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC FARMLAND AB :

* SAYS H1 2017 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 162 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 177 THOUSAND YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 REVENUE IS EUR 269 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 258 THOUSAND YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)