Dec 29 (Reuters) - Invl Baltic Real Estate Sutntib :

* INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE AB - DIVIDEND INCREASED 2.2 TIMES BY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

* INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE SUTNTIB SAYS HAS INCREASED DIVIDEND PROVIDED MORE THAN TWOFOLD FROM EUR 0.012 TO EUR 0.026 PER SHARE

* INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE SUTNTIB SAYS TO INCREASE SHARE PAR VALUE FIVE TIMES TO EUR 1.45 SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF BANK OF LITHUANIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)