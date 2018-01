Jan 16 (Reuters) - Invocare Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES A TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED SHARES IN NORWOOD PARK LIMITED BY ITS UNIT INVOCARE AUSTRALIA PTY ​

* ‍IF ALL OF NORWOOD SHARES ARE ACQUIRED BY CO, TOTAL CASH PAYABLE IS $15 MILLION ​

* OFFER FOR $65.29 IN CASH PER ORDINARY NORWOOD SHARE

* ACCC INDICATED THAT IT INTENDS TO CONDUCT PUBLIC INFORMAL MERGER REVIEW IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: