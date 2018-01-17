FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Invoicemart Ties Up With Bank Of Baroda To Discount Invoices For MSMEs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - INVOICEMART:

* INVOICEMART TIES UP WITH BANK OF BARODA TO DISCOUNT INVOICES FOR MSMES Source text - Invoicemart, India’s leading digital invoice discounting marketplace by A. TREDS Ltd, a joint venture between Axis Bank Ltd and mjunction services ltd, has tied up with leading PSU bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) to discount invoices for MSMEs. The partnership with Bank of Baroda will now provide buyers and sellers registered on Invoicemart with a variety of options. Further company coverage:

