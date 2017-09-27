FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invuity draws $10 million in second tranche of term loan
September 27, 2017

BRIEF-Invuity draws $10 million in second tranche of term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity draws $10 million second tranche of term loan

* Invuity Inc - has drawn $10 million in additional borrowings under an amended debt agreement with midcap financial

* Invuity Inc - midcap facility consists of a $30 million term loan divided in two tranches

* Invuity Inc - midcap facility also consists of a $10 million revolving credit facility (revolver) of which $3.5 million was drawn down as of June 30, 2017

* Invuity Inc - revolver may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company’s request and with approval from midcap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

