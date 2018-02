Feb 13 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $46 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $11.2 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS DISPOSABLE REVENUE TO GROW IN EXCESS OF 25% IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.49, REVENUE VIEW $11.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S